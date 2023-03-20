Washington State To Share Millions in Wildfire Prevention Funds

(Washington, DC) -- Washington State will be among the primary beneficiaries of a US Department of the Interior grant to fight wildland fires in the upcoming season. The agency announced on Monday they would be allocating almost $50-million dollars to further risk managment efforts in Washington, Oregon and several other states, primarily in the west.

“Wildland firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe. The Biden-Harris administration will continue to do everything we can to support them, on and off the job,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are helping provide for a more strategic approach to wildland fire management and mitigation, greater support of wildland firefighters, and much-needed equipment and preparedness methods.”

Interior says the money will assist private landowners, Tribes, states and local governments and other entities. Among the uses, the grant will help communities acquire slip-on tank units to operate vehicles as fire engines, support special pay supplements for federal wildland firefighters and expand remote sensing for wildfire detection

The projects the money will fund are expected to reduce unwanted vegetation on about 94,000 acres as well as 144 linear miles along critical energy infrastructure. It will also support fish and wildlife habitat improvements and the protection of endangered species.

