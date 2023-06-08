Watch That Spark That Could Turn Into a Wildfire in Yakima

Yakima County Emergency Management is gearing up for wildfire season by meeting with groups and agencies to shore up procedures and plans. New forecasting from the National Interagency Fire Center shows North Central Washington will be especially at risk for wildfires this summer.

THE LARGEST WILDFIRE SO FAR THIS YEAR HAPPENED WEDNESDAY

Emergency Management officials say planning and public awareness is important.

Firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon and evening dousing flames from an 800 acre brush fire near the Old Naches Highway that started in the area between Naches and Gleed on Wednesday afternoon. No homes or other structures were burned and no injuries were reported. It's now fully contained. The cause remains under investigation.

FIREFIGHTERS KNOW IT'S THE FIRST OF MANY FIRES TO COME THIS SEASON

Firefighters say it could be the first of a series of wildfires that will keep firefighters busy this spring and summer. It was a tough year in 2022. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, 662 fires have burned 55,611 acres on DNR jurisdiction, which is well below the 10-year average of 904 fires for 204,589 acres.

SO WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY?

Maintain a 30 foot defensible space around buildings, structures, decks, etc. to act as a fire break.

Rake leaves, dead limbs and twigs. Remove leaves and rubbish from under structures and remove vines from the walls of the home.

Clear all flammable vegetation.

Thin a 15-foot space between tree crowns, and remove limbs within 15 feet of the ground.

Remove dead branches that extend over the roof.

Prune tree branches and shrubs within 15 feet of a stovepipe or chimney outlet.

Ask the power company to clear branches from powerlines.

Mow grass regularly.

Clear a 10-foot area around propane tanks and the barbecue.

Follow local burning regulations.

Store gasoline, oily rags and other flammable materials in approved safety cans. Place cans in a safe location away from the base of buildings.

Stack firewood at least 100 feet away and uphill from your home. Clear combustible material within 20 feet.

