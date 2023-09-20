Mid-Columbia Conference High School Football Preview (Week 4)

Week four of Mid Columbia Conference Football is here, and some great matchups are on the schedule. NewsRadio 610 KONA has your week four preview.

Thursday, September 21

Chiawana @ Richland, 7 PM

Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, WA

The undefeated Richland Bombers host the Chiawana Riverhawks at Fran Rish in Richland. The Riverhawks come into the game with a two-game win streak. Chiawana's DJ Duran and Richland's Josh Woodard will gear up for a quarterback dual.

Friday, September 22

Kennewick Vs. Kamiakin, 7 PM

Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, WA

Kennewick is looking for their fourth straight win as they take on Kamiakin. The Brave's one loss on the season came from Mosses Lake's hands.

The game between Kennewick and Kamiakin will be broadcast on NewsRadio 610 KONA with the pre-game coverage at 6:45. You can listen to the game on the radio, our website or app.

Hanford @ Mountainview (Vancouver, WA), 4:30 PM

McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver, WA

In a non-conference game, Hanford will travel to Vancouver for their season's first win. The Falcons have shown great potential and look to utilize their talent and pick up the victory.

Southridge @ Hermiston, 7 PM

Hermiston HS, Hermiston, OR

Southridge heads to Hermiston to battle the Bulldogs in Oregon. Hermiston is looking to win two straight after beating Walla Walla in week three, while Southridge hopes to return from a loss to Kamiakin.

Walla Walla @ Pasco, 7 PM

Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco, WA

Both teams are looking to rebound from a week three loss. Walla Walla lost 49-14 to Hermiston, while Pasco fell to Chiawna 52-10.