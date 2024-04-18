One thing I liked to do from time to time back in Colorado was check out all of the amazing ghost towns. I used to love them so much I almost bought one. So moving up here, I wasn't aware of the rich mining history and lumber industries that led to some awesome ghost towns here in Washington too. I'm going to share some info about a place a friend told me about the Melmont Ghost Town.

Get our free mobile app

Melmont Ghost Town

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Washington State lies Melmont Ghost Town, a relic of the region's coal mining history. Despite its abandonment, this former bustling community continues to attract adventurers eager to explore its remnants. The hike to Melmont offers a glimpse into the past, with ruins scattered along the path, providing an intriguing adventure suitable for all ages. One of the highlights of the hike is the opportunity to discover remnants of the town's infrastructure, including the remains of an old bridge abutment and the site of the former hotel. For those willing to explore further, the remnants of the old school basement offer additional insight into Melmont's past. Interestingly, much of the original wood from the school was repurposed in the 1920s for the construction of the Carbon River Ranch, adding another layer to the area's historical narrative.

How to get there

Accessing Melmont Ghost Town can be done via three possible routes. Travelers can take SR165 from Buckley, navigating through White River SD property to reach the town. Alternatively, visitors can opt for a more leisurely stroll from Carbonado, following the abandoned rail line owned by Pierce County Parks. For those approaching from the east, the Manley-Moore road provides another access point, albeit with rougher terrain and potential hazards.

Melmont Ghost Town stands as a testament to the region's industrial heritage, offering a captivating outdoor experience for history enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. With its rich history and scenic surroundings, this hidden gem continues to fascinate those who venture to explore its storied past.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker