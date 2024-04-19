Meet Joey…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

We are thrilled to be working with the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco to bring you our "Pet of the Week". Each Friday we will feature one pet at the Animal Shelter that is ready and waiting for their furever home. It time to introduce you to this week's pet...

Meet Joey

Joey is a 7-week-old kitten who just arrived at the Animal Shelter due to the passing of his owner. It's an unfortunate situation, but one that is more common that you think. Joey, along with several other pets from their previous home, are now looking for a new family for them to love.

While at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) Joey will receive all of the medical attention and care he needs including vaccinations, microchipping, and neutering.

If you are interested in adopting Joey, or any of the other pets currently at TCAS, you can stop by at 1312 S 18th Ave, Pasco. The Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-5pm. Adoption fees are very affordable and help TCAS with their mission of focusing on the welfare of the animals in their care.

Here's one more picture of Joey in case your heart hasn't completely melted yet.

