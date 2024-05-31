Meet Invader Zim…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) Pet of The Week will conquer you with his otherworldly charm. Invader Zim is a little shy of 2 years, but that is the only area where this guy is shy. Life at the shelter hasn't been the same since Invader Zim walked in the door 56 days ago.

TCAS TCAS loading...

It was April 4th when his first encounter with staff went like a feel-good movie – snacks, a squeaky Christmas tree toy, and an instant connection in the parking lot. Since then, Invader Zim has been melting hearts left and right, capturing the attention of everyone he meets.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Invader Zim has been holding court at the shelter, proving that he's not your run-of-the-mill husky. Sure, he may not have intergalactic ambitions, but his mission is just as noble: finding a forever home filled with love and adventure.

Get our free mobile app

He is an amazing pup, just under 2 years old, and as calm as a cucumber. It doesn't matter if he's lounging in his kennel or strutting his stuff outdoors. When it comes to making friends, this guy's a pro – just ask any of his canine companions at the shelter. As for his stance on cats and other small critter...that's a a universe that has yet to be explored.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Invader Zim has conquered leash manners (they are impeccable) and his eagerness to please is off the charts. With his zest for life, he'd be the perfect match for an owner with an active lifestyle – maybe even a furry playmate or two!

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is pulling out all the stops with a low-cost adoption fee of just $50 for all shelter animals. And here's the cherry on top: each furry friend comes fully equipped with a microchip, vaccinations, and the all-important spay/neuter procedure.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Eager to meet Invader Zim in person? Swing by the shelter any time from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, or take a sneak peek at their lineup on www.animalsheltertc.com.