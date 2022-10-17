Man with Handgun Found on Kennewick HS Property

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say they're investigating as to why a 27-year-old man was wandering on Kennewick High School property around midnight Sunday, armed with a handgun. The suspect, who has not been identified, was contacted by officers patrolling the area, and Commander Aaron Clem tells Newsradio that when the officers tried talking to the suspect, he fled. After a short foot chase, the suspect was apprehended and he was found with the firearm.

A Laundry List of Charges

Police say the man faces a number of charges:

TRESPASS 2NDDEGREE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 2ND DEGREE

POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

CONCEALED WEAPON WITHOUT A PERMIT

OBSTRUCTION OF A PUBLIC SERVANT

RESISTING ARREST

FALSE REPORTING 2NDDEGREE.

He's now in the Benton County Jail