Jury Deadlocked in East Wenatchee Gun Case

A man will spend a few weeks in jail in connection with a fight last October outside an East Wenatchee drinking establishment.

Daniel Pulido was accused of flashing a handgun when a number of people started fighting outside Clearwater Saloon.

He was charged with 2nd degree assault, but a Douglas County jury recently deadlocked during deliberations, resulting in a hung jury.

Pulido, however, was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail for obstructing a police officer.

Investigators were unable to find the gun that witnesses reported, but say Pulido was uncooperative when they tried to question him.

