Jury Deadlocked in East Wenatchee Gun Case
A man will spend a few weeks in jail in connection with a fight last October outside an East Wenatchee drinking establishment.
Daniel Pulido was accused of flashing a handgun when a number of people started fighting outside Clearwater Saloon.
He was charged with 2nd degree assault, but a Douglas County jury recently deadlocked during deliberations, resulting in a hung jury.
Pulido, however, was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail for obstructing a police officer.
Investigators were unable to find the gun that witnesses reported, but say Pulido was uncooperative when they tried to question him.
Get our free mobile app
The 7 Best Summertime Jobs for Teens in Washington State
Here are a few ideas for the best summertime jobs for teens in Washington State