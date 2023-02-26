East Wenatchee Man Faces 98 Felonies for Inappropriate Contact with a Minor to Stand Trial

An East Wenatchee man was found mentally competent to stand trial as he faces 98 felonies for inappropriately communicating with a minor.

37-year-old Kenneth Crabtree was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022, for violating a no-contact order between a 12-year-old child when he was in Okanogan County Jail.

Crabtree has been charged with two counts of sexually exploiting a minor, 32 counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, 63 counts of violating a court order, and one count of second-degree criminal trespassing.

42-year-old Raquel Langhurst has also been charged with 30 counts of violating a court order and five counts of complicity in sex communication with a minor, for helping facilitate calls between Crabtree and his victim.

Crabtree’s jury trial will take place in Douglas County Superior Court on March 21, at 8:30 a.m.