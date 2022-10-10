Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors in Chelan, Douglas Counties

An East Wenatchee man charged with sexually assaulting a child in Douglas County now faces similar charges in Chelan County.

A Chelan County Superior Court Judge ordered 31-year-old Michael Avilez Espinoza to be arrested last Thursday on numerous charges related to having sex with a 16-year-old in 2019, and then distributing images of the act.

Espinoza was charged in Douglas County in September with child rape and sexual exploitation of a 12-year-old victim back in 2020, and was released days later on September 28 on a $20,000 bond.

He now has bail set at $300,000 in Chelan County, where he faces numerous charges including child exploitation.

He's accused of having sex with the 16-year-old in Entiat, and with the 12-year-old in Waterville.

Espinoza was 27 at the time of the alleged encounter with the 16-year-old, and 28 at the time of the alleged act with the 12-year-old.

He turned up in an investigation by Idaho State Police after the victim from Douglas County had moved to that state. Idaho State Police then met with a Douglas County Sheriff's detective.

Espinoza was linked to Facebook postings with images of him having sex with the Douglas County minor while using the name Sebastin Godina on the social media site.