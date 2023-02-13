Man Given More Than 8 Years In Death Of Waterville Woman

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in the death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman will serve an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors originally charged 22-year-old Julius James Ceballos with first-degree murder and a possible life sentence, but reduced the charges to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault because of a lack of forensic evidence and unreliable witnesses.

Remains of “Paulina” Mosqueda-Rodriguez were found near the Sage Hills Trailhead in March of 2020, about six month (October 15) after she lost contact with family members when she missed her bus ride to Wenatchee.

Mosqueda-Rodriguez was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

A judge sentenced Ceballos Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to 102 months, the high end of standard sentencing for his conviction. It was actually two months longer than the prosecuting and defense attorneys had jointly recommended.

Selena Joiner, a longtime friend of Mosqueda-Rodriguez, and the victim's mother, Edith Rodriguez, both made statements at the sentencing.

Ceballos will have 18-months of supervised probation once he's released from prison. He next has a restitution hearing set for April 12 in Chelan County.