Trial Set For Murder Suspect Dalton Potter, Innocent Plea Entered

The case of Badger Mountain Road murder suspect Dalton Potter is moving forward after several delays.

Douglas County Superior Court Commissioner Phil Safer formally informed Potter of the 13 felony charges against him Tuesday.

Potter continued a familiar pattern of refusing to speak, followed by complaints about his treatment, including from his court appointed attorney, Jesse Collins.

"I've been misrepresented by Mr. Collins from the beginning," said Potter. "I was intimidated into going into an attorney booth,"

Potter's case has been delayed by his continued refusal to be cooperative in court, and by a competency evaluation in which a psychologist cleared him to stand trial.

Collins had asked for the evaluation because he was not able to communicate with his client.

Potter's charged with First Degree Murder in the death of his former girlfriend, 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell, who was shot to death on Badger Mountain Road.

He also faces two counts of attempted first degree murder for allegedly shooting at witnesses to the killing.

Court Commissioner Safer struggled to contain outbursts from Potter on several occasions during the Tuesday hearing.

"(commotion) Would you listen to me Mr. Potter," said Safer. "Would you listen to me? Otherwise, we're not going to get very far."

"I'd like to be listened to for once around here," Potter snapped back.

Safer entered innocent pleas Tuesday on behalf of Potter, who has largely been uncooperative during court proceedings.

When Safer offered Potter the opportunity to speak freely, Potter said he didn't feel comfortable in any scenario in the courtroom or in the jail. He asked to be removed to a completely different setting.

Safer then asked Potter to put his concerns and grievances into writing so he could consider them.

Pottter said he didn't feel comfortable filling out any documents because they wouldn't be properly handled. At one point, he asked to represent himself.

Safer reiterated his requirement for Potter to document his misgivings in writing and hand them to his attorney, who would have the ethical obligation to file those complaints.

The hearing ended with the hearing schedule for Potter's case being set by Safer.

His trial is set for 10 days between May 1-12, although Safer stipulated the dates would be tentative based on the need for a visiting judge.

Safer, a court commissioner, has been presiding over the case after the prosecution moved to have Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber disqualified.

Potter will have a series of procedural hearings prior to his trial, including an Omnibus hearing on March 28 and a Readiness hearing on April 18.

He’ll also have a hearing on April 11 to determine if any statement of guilt he might have made will be used as evidence.