Douglas County Murder Suspect Found Competent

A man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in rural Douglas County is competent to stand trial.

That's according to a summary in court documents detailing the mental evaluation of Dalton Potter.

Despite Potter's refusals to participate in forensic interviews, a licensed psychologist assigned by the court determined Potter is able to understand the legal proceedings against him.

She noted jail records that say Potter denied thoughts of self-harm, suicide and harm to others.

She went on to say Potter does not appear to present, with imminent risk of, danger to himself or others.

The completion of the mental evaluation now clears the way for Potter to assist in his own defense.

He is scheduled to hear a multitude of charges against him during his arraignment set for March 14th.

Potter is accused of killing Alyssa Longwell on Badger Mountain Road last January.

