The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer.

The 8 to 9 vehicles in run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights.

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks visited Richland on Monday, November 28th, and dropped in on Grandview Tuesday, November 29th.

In an interview on NewsRadio 610 KONA, Paul Rickert with the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks said, spreading the Christmas cheer and seeing families with big smiles makes them want to continue the tradition. It takes quite a bit of work to get the trucks prepared. They actually begin stringing the lights on the various vehicles just after Halloween.

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks will make an appearance in the upcoming Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade on Saturday 12/3 at 6 pm. The group will post their schedule on the day of the appearance on their FaceBook page around 10 am.

We did learn they will visit Kennewick on Monday 12/5!