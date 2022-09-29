Log Truck Dumps Load, Blocks SR-28

Traffic on State Route 28 was snarled Thursday morning after a semi-truck lost control and crashed.

The incident occurred just west of Ephrata at around 3:00 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper, Collin Cumaravel, says it was the truck’s cargo that caused the biggest issue.

“A log truck left the roadway on the westbound shoulder, overcorrected across the road, and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder facing the wrong way - and all of the logs came out into the roadway and fully blocked it for about six-and-a-half hours.”

The driver, 56-year-old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket, was initially transported to Central Washington Hospital and later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with unspecified injuries.

Trooper Camaravel says investigators have a lead on what might have caused the accident.

“The collision may have been caused by a medical episode, but that’s still being investigated.”

The wreck caused a three-mile stretch of the highway to close from the junction of State Route 282 and Neva Lake Road while the semi and the logs were cleared and investigators worked the scene.

A detour was established on Dodson Road.