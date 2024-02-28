In the grand tradition of time-tweaking shenanigans, 2024 gifts us with an extra day in February, making it a leap year. Yep, it's "leap day" – the day we sneakily add to the calendar every four years, as if the calendar needed a surprise guest. Besides giving us an extra day to procrastinate on our New Year's resolutions, there's some scientific mumbo-jumbo behind why we do this leap year dance. For those lucky folks born on Feb. 29, congratulations! You have the rarest birthday in the calendar carnival, occurring only once every 1,461 days. It's like winning the lottery, but with more candles on the cake.

Sweet Deals and Freebies

To celebrate this cosmic hiccup, some companies are feeling generous and dishing out discounts and freebies. Now, let's talk about the real reason we're here – to snag those sweet deals.

Krispy Kreme Leap Day Krispy Kreme loading... attachment-Krispy Kreme Leap Day

Krispy Kreme's Doughnut Extravaganza

Krispy Kreme is rolling out a special where you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2.29 when you buy a regularly priced dozen. And if you're fortunate enough to have a Feb. 29 birthday, Krispy Kreme will hand you a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no strings attached. Just prove that you're a leap-year baby, and voila – doughnut jackpot!

Chipotle's Guacamole Delight

Chipotle, the guac royalty, is offering their Rewards members a free side of guacamole on Feb. 29 for orders placed online or via the app. Because nothing says celebration like extra guacy goodness.

Wendys Leap Day Wendys loading... attachment-Wendys Leap Day

Wendy's and Cinnabon's Pastry Rendezvous

Wendy's, in cahoots with Cinnabon, is gifting a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart on Leap Day during breakfast hours. It's like a pastry rendezvous of epic proportions. One per vehicle in the drive-thru or one per dining room transaction – sharing is optional but highly encouraged.

Staples: Immortalize Your Existence

Staples is getting in on the action by giving away 29,000 passport photos across the nation. What better way to immortalize your existence than with an ID photo that screams, "I exist, and I've got the paperwork to prove it"? But wait, there's more! Staples is also offering 29 times the points on select travel and office essentials through the Staples Easy Rewards program.

Noodles & Company's Leap Year Math

Noodles & Company is feeling the leap year vibes too, offering Noodles Rewards Members a 29% discount on orders of $29 or more on Feb. 29. It's the kind of math that even your calculator will appreciate.

So, leap into action, grab those discounts, and savor the bonus day – because, let's face it, we could all use a little extra fun in our calendars!

