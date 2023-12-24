Who is Krampus?

A Look at Krampus, a Christmas Cryptid

The Christmas and Holiday Seasons are full of tradition and history; look at Santa Claus or the Christmas Tree. Both traditions go back centuries and have their place in mostly Christmas European traditions.

The History of Krampus

Krampus is a lesser-known Christmas fixture but has been a part of Christmas for hundreds of years. The history of the Krampus is believed to date back to traditions in the 6th or 7th century in the Alpine areas of Europe.

Krampusnacht Photo: Morley Krampusnacht event in Washington State

Krampus is a horned creature who scares children who misbehave during the Advent season. Krampus is believed to help St. Nicholas, and according to Alpine tradition, the pair visit children around December 5th. According to the tradition, St. Nicholas rewards the well-behaved children with gifts while Krampus visits and scares the poorly-behaved youngsters.

Krampus Traditions

Throughout history and into modern times, Krampus has been celebrated through various events such as “Krampus Runs” and parades, the biggest being Krampusnacht, which is held on December 5th. Several cities worldwide and in the United States have Krampus events during December.

A Krampus Christmas Sweater

Krampus in the Northwest

In the Pacific Northwest, several traditions have sprung up across the region. One of the marquee ones is Krampusnacht in Bremerton, Washington. Krampusnacht Bremerton is a unique event to kick off the holiday season.

Krampus and Santa at the Bremerton Event Photo: Morley Krampus and Santa at the Bremerton Event

In celebrating the Bavarian tradition, Krampus Bremerton brings festive fun to the Kitsap Peninsula and the surrounding Puget Sound. The tradition inspires people to be nice by deterring bad behavior. The event is planned and organized by Eric Morley and Krampus Bremerton. You can read all about this holiday tradition.