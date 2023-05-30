Escapees Including Killer From Yakima Back in Custody

All seven teens who escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie on Sunday are now back in custody including one from Yakima. Clark County Sheriff's Deputies found 4 of the seven escapees on Sunday night. Three others were taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.

Previously reported

16-year-old Jessy Krikorian Jr. of Yakima remains at large after he and 6 other juveniles escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center campus in Snoqualmie on Sunday morning.

THREE ARE BACK IN CUSTODY BUT THE OTHERS REMAIN FREE

Three of the teens are back in custody after being found in Burien on Sunday afternoon. Krikorian Jr. was being held in the center after pleading guilty to murder in the shooting death of his cousin, 16-year-old Shawn Tolbert and the injury of another 18-year-old in the parking lot of Eisenhower High School in March of 2022.

THE TEENS WERE ABLE TO FLEE ARE THE AREA IN A STOLEN CAR

In the escape police say the teens assaulted a staff member of the facility and stole a vehicle. The stolen vehicle has been recovered but four of the teens are still missing including Krikorian Jr.

THE PROSECUTOR DECIDED NOT TO CHARGE KRIKORIAN JR. IN ADULT COURT

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic decided days after the shooting that he would not file charges in adult court against Krikorian Jr. saying he doubted a judge would have approved moving the case from juvenile court. Even though the crime may have qualified for a movement to adult court Brusic says he didn't have the evidence to support placing a case in front of a judge to move to case from juvenile to adult court. Krikorian Jr. was arrested shortly after the shooting in a vehicle as he was leaving his Yakima home. Authorities aren't saying if they believe the teens are trying to get back to their home towns. Police in Yakima are looking for Krikorian Jr. in case he decided to hide in Yakima.

