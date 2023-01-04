(Kennewick, WA) -- Two men are under arrest after Kennewick Police say they were involved in a burglary ring that targeted money, jewelry and firearms stashed inside people's homes. 28-year-old Able Perez-Morales and 27-year-old Alejandro Alvarez Dominguez were both found inside a Kennewick hotel off West 27th Place and taken into custody. Perez-Morales was taken to the Benton County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants: Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Entry-Entry after Deport, Larceny, and Theft 2nd Degree. He also faces new charges: Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Alvarez-Dominguez faces Residential Burglary. He is in the Benton County Jail as well.

As for what police recovered, authorities say they were able to get 15 firearms and multiple pieces of jewelry in the raid. Kennewick detectives learned similar burglary investigations were being conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Connell Police Department. KPD worked with these agencies to connect the burglaries and share intelligence.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

