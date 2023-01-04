Kennewick Police, Other Agencies Bust Burglary Ring
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two men are under arrest after Kennewick Police say they were involved in a burglary ring that targeted money, jewelry and firearms stashed inside people's homes. 28-year-old Able Perez-Morales and 27-year-old Alejandro Alvarez Dominguez were both found inside a Kennewick hotel off West 27th Place and taken into custody. Perez-Morales was taken to the Benton County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants: Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Entry-Entry after Deport, Larceny, and Theft 2nd Degree. He also faces new charges: Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Alvarez-Dominguez faces Residential Burglary. He is in the Benton County Jail as well.
As for what police recovered, authorities say they were able to get 15 firearms and multiple pieces of jewelry in the raid. Kennewick detectives learned similar burglary investigations were being conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Connell Police Department. KPD worked with these agencies to connect the burglaries and share intelligence.