Kennewick Police Make Another Graffiti Arrest

Monday afternoon Kennewick police received a call near W 7th Pl and S Kent St making them aware of graffiti in the area.

Get our free mobile app

When officers they spotted the two young men, one chose to flee the scene, but his escape attempt proved unsuccessful as officers were able to catch up and detain the teen.

The Department's Criminal Investigation Division then assisted and probable cause was developed to arrest the two young men.

Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash loading...

The pair were then taken to the Benton and Franklin County Juvenile Correctional Center on charges of destruction to property.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.