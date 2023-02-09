(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.

Officers say that the car owners were not at fault here because all three thefts happened on private property and were miles apart from each other when the occurred. Kennewick Police Commander Christian Walters told Newsradio one theft happened in East Kennewick, another in South Kennewick and the last in Central Kennewick.

Kennewick Police say, even if you have remote start that features anti-theft defeat devices in your car or SUV, it's still not a good idea to leave your car running while unattended. It can be tempting for a passing theft to make a quick pickup.

If you recognize the woman or the car in the picture, Kennewick Police is asking you to get into contact with them (509) 585-4208 or kpdtips.com. Please reference case number 23-010549

