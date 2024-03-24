Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Alleged Thieves

Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify three people in images.

According to a recent post on social media, the Kennewick Police Department would like to identify three people in images who made charges on credit cards that did NOT belong to them. Not a lot of information was given, like where they used the cards. However, theft is theft. The three people are accused of making purchases on cards that didn't belong to them. And that is crime.

If you have information about any of these people, please contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can also provide anonymous tips at kpdtips.com.

