Kennewick Student Victim of Hit & Run…KPD Looking for Driver

In the early hours of Friday morning a Kennewick student was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in the crosswalk at Southridge Blvd. at Hildebrand Blvd. The incident happened around 7:30.

The student was riding their bicycle east to west in the crosswalk when a silver SUV, turning northbound on to Southridge Blvd, hit the student. The driver did stop briefly after striking the student, but did not stay at the scene.

It is believed the driver is an older white man, somewhere between 60 and 70 years old based on the description given to Kennewick Police. Further detail about the man is he wore glasses and had white facial hair. He was also wearing an orange safety vest and with him in the SUV was a golden retriever.

Fortunately, the student suffered minor injuries, but it doesn't excuse the driver's actions. If you have any information about the driver or the incident, please contact Officer Canada with KPD through kpdtips.com or calling non emergency dispatch at 509-638-0333.

RCW 46.52.020 lays out the penalties for hit and run violations in Washington State. This particular situation could see the following:

Any driver covered by the provisions of subsection (1) of this section failing to stop or comply with any of the requirements of subsection (3) of this section in the case of an accident resulting in injury is guilty of a class C felony and, upon conviction, is punishable according to chapter 9A.20 RCW

A Class C Felony could result in up to five years in jail and/or up to a $10,000 fine.