Kennewick High Locked Down During Search for Suspect

The commission of a crime involving two teens led to Kennewick High going on lockdown for a period of time.

Kennewick Police responded to call on the 400 block of S Dayton Ave, which is near Kennewick High School, regarding a strong arm robbery that occurred around 9:49am. A strong armed robbery is defined as:

"a type of larceny, or theft, charge in which the accused causes bodily injury, or threatens to cause bodily injury."

One teenage boy physically assaulted another teenage boy and stole the victim's shoes. The suspect then took off on foot in the direction of Kennewick High School.

The School Went in to Lockdown when...

The suspect then entered Kennewick High. School Security, along with Kennewick Police, were able to find and then detain the teenage suspect inside the school without further incident.

The suspect was then transported and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of robbery 2nd degree. This is still an active investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident,please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 23-073259. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.