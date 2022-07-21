Kennewick Assault Suspect Runs, Hides From Police. Later Caught

(Kennewick, WA) -- Police have arrested a man who led them on a foot chase in Kennewick. This happened just before 5:30 Thursday night off the 400 Block of West Entiat Ave. A witness who called police say the suspect hit a woman. When officers arrived, the suspect ignored commands to stop and instead ran from the police. Another officer picked up the chase, finding the man trying to hide in some brush, then jumping a fence into a business park. KPD was waiting for him on the other side of the fence, and took him into custody. The male is in the process of being booked for multiple warrants including Assault 4th Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Public Servant.