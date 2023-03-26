Gunshot Fired Against Kennewick Police Car Leads to Deadly Crash

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says a woman is dead, a man is in custody and a Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputy is recovering after an incident last night. This began at 4:19am when the suspect opened fire on a police patrol cruiser off the 100 Block of North Edison Street. That's right near West Clearwater Ave.

The officer was not hit by the gunfire. More officers were called out and began to search for the suspect. A vehicle matching the suspect's description was located and efforts were made to pull it over near South Union and Creekstone Drive. But the instead the suspect fled away. Deputies gave chase and police say the suspect's vehicle then struck a Benton County patrol cruiser off 8th Place and Vancouver Street. A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Benton County Deputy who's patrol vehicle was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 35-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital to be checked out. Once he's medically cleared, he will face multiple charges.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the vehicle crash and the Kennewick Police Department is handling the criminal investigation. The names of the female passenger and the suspect have not yet been released.

