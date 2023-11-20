Kamiakin Volleyball Returns From State Tournament
Kamiakin at the 2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament in Yakima, Washington
The Lady Kamiakin Lady Braves Volleyball team finishes their 2023 Varsity season at the 2023 Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) State Volleyball Tournament.
Reaching the State Tournament
After going 19-0 on the season and beating Gonzaga Prep in the District 8 Tournament (read that story here), The Lady Braves headed to the Yakima Sundome to take on the State's best 4A High School Volleyball teams at the State Tournament.
Kamiakin 2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Scores and Recaps
Friday, November 17th
Match 1: Kamiakin v Eastlake (Sammish, Washington)
The Kamiakin High School Volleyball team opened the State Tournament with a 3-1 win against Eastlake High School from Sammamish, Washington.
Match Scores:
Game 1: 25-21, Kamiakin
Game 2: 31-29, Kamiakin
Game 3: 27-25, Eastlake
Game 4: 25-13, Kamiakin
Match 2: Kamiakin v North Creek
After beating Eastlake, the Lady Braves matched against North Creek in their second contest. The Lady Braves would fall to North Creek 3-0 to end the first day of the State tourney. North Creek would go on to appear in the State Championship Game.
Match Scores:
Game 1: 25-21, North Creek
Game 2: 29-27, North Creek
Game 3: 25-22, North Creek
Saturday, November 18th
Match 3: Kamiakin v Puyallup
The loss on Friday night meant Kamiakin had to play in the morning elimination game against Puyallup at 8:00 AM. The Braves would fall to Puyallup 3-0 to end their tournament run.
Match Scores:
Game 1: 25-13, Puyallup
Game 2: 25-15, Puyallup
Game 3: 25-9, Puyallup
2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Champions
Wenatchee v North Creek
Wenatchee would win the 4A State Championship after a 3-2 win over North Creek.
View the 4A State Volleyball Bracket Here.
