Kamiakin Volleyball Returns From State Tournament

Kamiakin at the 2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament in Yakima, Washington

The Lady Kamiakin Lady Braves Volleyball team finishes their 2023 Varsity season at the 2023 Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) State Volleyball Tournament.

Head Coach Morgan Schauble was proud of her team and what they accomplished. "Despite falling one game short of bringing home a trophy, this year’s team left behind a legacy: undefeated regular season, MCC [Mid-Columbia Conferance] champs, District 8 champs, state academic champs, won the first round of state, 2 players of the year and many all-conference players. Their only losses this season were to the #1, #2, and #5 team in the state."

Reaching the State Tournament

After going 19-0 on the season and beating Gonzaga Prep in the District 8 Tournament (read that story here), The Lady Braves headed to the Yakima Sundome to take on the State's best 4A High School Volleyball teams at the State Tournament.

Kamiakin 2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Scores and Recaps

The Lady Braves celebrate the District win Photo: M. Dolven The Lady Braves celebrate the District win

Kamiakin 2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Scores

Friday, November 17th

Match 1: Kamiakin v Eastlake (Sammish, Washington)

The Kamiakin High School Volleyball team opened the State Tournament with a 3-1 win against Eastlake High School from Sammamish, Washington.

Kamiakin at the Yakima Sundome for the State Tournament Photo: M. Dolven Kamiakin at the Yakima Sundome for the State Tournament

Match Scores:

Game 1: 25-21, Kamiakin

Game 2: 31-29, Kamiakin

Game 3: 27-25, Eastlake

Game 4: 25-13, Kamiakin

Match 2: Kamiakin v North Creek

After beating Eastlake, the Lady Braves matched against North Creek in their second contest. The Lady Braves would fall to North Creek 3-0 to end the first day of the State tourney. North Creek would go on to appear in the State Championship Game.

Kamiakin at the Yakima Sundome for the State Tournament Photo: M. Dolven Kamiakin at the Yakima Sundome for the State Tournament

Match Scores:

Game 1: 25-21, North Creek

Game 2: 29-27, North Creek

Game 3: 25-22, North Creek

Saturday, November 18th

Match 3: Kamiakin v Puyallup

The loss on Friday night meant Kamiakin had to play in the morning elimination game against Puyallup at 8:00 AM. The Braves would fall to Puyallup 3-0 to end their tournament run.

Match Scores:

Game 1: 25-13, Puyallup

Game 2: 25-15, Puyallup

Game 3: 25-9, Puyallup

2023 WIAA State Volleyball Tournament Champions

Wenatchee v North Creek

Wenatchee would win the 4A State Championship after a 3-2 win over North Creek.

Wenatchee High School: 2023 4A Volleyball Champs Photo: WIAA Wenatchee High School: 2023 4A Volleyball Champs

View the 4A State Volleyball Bracket Here.

