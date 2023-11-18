Listen to the High School Football Game of the Week: Kamiakin v Mt. SI

NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week

Kamiakin @ Mount Si, 3PM Kickoff

NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week is a dynamic quarter-final playoff matchup featuring two dynamic 4A teams. The Kamiakin Braves will travel to Snoqualmie, Washington, to take on Mount Si on Saturday, November 18th.

How to listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA

Listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA. You can listen to the game on the Radio at 610 AM, our free mobile app, or our website, 610 kona.com. The broadcast will start at 2:45 PM from Mount Si Stadium in Snoqualmie, Washington.

Other Tri-Cities High School Football Quarterfinal Matchups

Local Tri-Cities 4A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup

Kamiakin @ Mt. Si (Snoqualmie, Washington)

Saturday, November 18th, at Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie, Washington

3 PM Kickoff

Local Tri-Cities 3A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup

Kennewick @ Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington)

Saturday, November 18th, at Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington

5 PM Kickoff

Local Tri-Cities 2B Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup

River View (Finley, Washington) @ Napavine

Saturday, November 18th, at Teninio High School, Tenino, Washington

5 PM Kickoff

Tri-Cities Area 1B (8-Man)

Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup

Neah Bay @ Liberty Christian

Saturday, November 18th, at Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington

1 PM Kickoff

Read more on the WIAA High School Football Quarterfinals here