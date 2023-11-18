Listen to the High School Football Game of the Week: Kamiakin v Mt. SI
NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week
Kamiakin @ Mount Si, 3PM Kickoff
NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week is a dynamic quarter-final playoff matchup featuring two dynamic 4A teams. The Kamiakin Braves will travel to Snoqualmie, Washington, to take on Mount Si on Saturday, November 18th.
How to listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA
Listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA. You can listen to the game on the Radio at 610 AM, our free mobile app, or our website, 610 kona.com. The broadcast will start at 2:45 PM from Mount Si Stadium in Snoqualmie, Washington.
Other Tri-Cities High School Football Quarterfinal Matchups
Local Tri-Cities 4A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup
Kamiakin @ Mt. Si (Snoqualmie, Washington)
Saturday, November 18th, at Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie, Washington
3 PM Kickoff
Local Tri-Cities 3A Washington High School Football Quarterfinal Matchup
Kennewick @ Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington)
Saturday, November 18th, at Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington
5 PM Kickoff
Local Tri-Cities 2B Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup
River View (Finley, Washington) @ Napavine
Saturday, November 18th, at Teninio High School, Tenino, Washington
5 PM Kickoff
Tri-Cities Area 1B (8-Man)
Washington High School Football Quarterfinals Matchup
Neah Bay @ Liberty Christian
Saturday, November 18th, at Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, Washington
1 PM Kickoff
