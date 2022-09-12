Kadlec Foundation Gets $15-Thousand Dollar Donation

(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation received a $15,000 donation made by Washington River Protection Solutions Monday morning. At a ceremony held just off Kadlec Healthcare's main campus in Richland, the foundation board chair Chris Porter told a crowd of reporters and dignitaries that WRPS has been "an outstanding supporter of our community for many years, and we appreciate their partnership to help us continue to provide important health services, especially to our citizens who need it most."