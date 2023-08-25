Between the fires we've seen in the news in Maui, Hurricane Hilary and its effects along the West Coast and all the fires around the Pacific Northwest, it can make you feel helpless. There is something you can do besides donating money to a charity that may or may not turn out to be a scam. You can volunteer your time and life energy, i.e., blood.

You know about donating blood, and blood banks constantly need replenishment. But what about volunteering your time to help out with emergencies, big and small?

"Most of the 60,000 emergencies that the Red Cross responds to each year are local, personal disasters like home fires. They may not make the news, but we know they are just as devastating to the families affected."

- RedCross.org

You can apply to be trained and help the Disaster Action Team! A group of volunteers who are ready to help out in emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Photo by Dave Luchansky/Getty Images Photo by Dave Luchansky/Getty Images loading...

What are the skills that you need or would benefit you with helping out?

Being team-oriented! Compassion! The ability to stay calm and perform under pressure. Disaster response experience and bilingual is also a huge benefit!

If you think you can lend a hand, reach out today! ("Note: the volunteer positions available to you will vary depending on your location and the needs of your local community." - RedCross.org). Check out the Red Cross's Volunteer Connection page to learn more.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: