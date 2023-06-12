Just in Time for Summer, WA Ranked in Top 10 Most Fun States
Washington has a lot going on for itself. The fun you can have in Seattle, the national parks, the outdoors, the everything! But how fun is Washington State? Well, according to this recent list, Washington ranks very favorably in most fun states.
Wallet Hub listed every state and how fun it is based on several critera and Washington State ranked in the top 10.
Washington State is ranked 8th place out of every state. Could be better but top 10 is a lot better than others.
This list was formulated from amount of entertainment and recreation as well as the booming nightlife. Washington might have cool stuff in the Seattle area and all of our fairs, I would think, would all add to this list. And the nightlife from our college areas may certainly contribute.
The most fun state is California which makes sense as it's home to Disneyland, all the other Disney parks, Universal Studios, Knott's Berry Farm and so much more.
Second place goes to Florida for a lot of those same reasons.
3rd is Nevada. Well, Las Vegas --- 'nuff said.
The least fun place in the United States, according to this list, belongs to Mississippi. It's one of the most fun states to spell when you're in elementary school but that may be about it.
Washington state has a lot more going on for itself, too.
Washington is ranked 5th for most movie theaters per capita.
Washington is ranked 8th for most performing-arts theaters per capita.
Washington is ranked 11th for most casinos per capita.
Washington is ranked 12th for most restaurants per capita
Washington is ranked 19th for best access to national parks.
So get out there and have some fun!
