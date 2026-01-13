It’s a brand new week and that means exciting new series and fresh TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.

If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch a star-studded new Agatha Christie mystery on Netflix, plus a new high-fantasy spinoff from the world of Game of Thrones as well as a brand new coming-of-age Star Trek series.

Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fourteen contestants live together in a spooky house while facing extreme, fear-based physical and psychological challenges in the hopes of winning $200,000 in Fear Factor: House of Fear. Johnny Knoxville hosts this revival of the original 2000s reality show.

Where to watch Fear Factor: House of Fear: Watch Wednesdays at 9PM E.T. on Fox. You can also stream via Hulu subscription.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Set in the 1920s, a young aristocrat sets out to play amateur detective when a luxurious party ends in the mysterious death of her friend, as well as the discovery of a secret society, in this Netflix exclusive based on the Agatha Christie novel. The three-part limited series stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman.

Where to watch Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials: All episodes will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 15 on Netflix.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Set in the post-Star Trek: Discovery 32nd century, a group of young cadets navigate coming-of-age themes such as friendships, romance, and rivalries while facing major threats to the Federation in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Where to watch Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: The first two episodes will be available to stream via Paramount+ on Thursday, January 15, with subsequent episodes hitting the streamer on Thursdays.

Ponies

In PONIES, two unassuming American embassy secretaries stationed in Moscow become unlikely CIA agents and uncover a shocking conspiracy following their respective husbands’ mysterious deaths. Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke star in this 1970s Cold War spy thriller.

Where to watch Ponies: All episodes will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 15 on Peacock.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, an honorable but low-born knight and his squire of secret Targaryen heritage travel Westeros and embark on unlikely adventures roughly a century before the events of Game of Thrones. The series is based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s novellas.

Where to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Premieres Sunday, January 18 at 10PM E.T. on HBO and HBO Max, with subsequent episodes airing Sundays during the same time slot.

