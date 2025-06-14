Your Next Walmart Order Might Be Delivered by a Drone

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... your recent Walmart order?

Walmart has announced plans to expand its drone delivery service this year.

ABC News reports the national retail giant will expand the option for customers to receive their local Walmart orders via drone from 100 new store locations over the upcoming months.

It's so far unknown which exact stores will be offering the service but some of the locations include stores in Charlotte, N.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Houston, Texas; Orlando and Tampa, Fla.

According to WBTV, the delivery service will be done through Wing, a drone company owned by Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

According to Walmart, their drones can deliver select items in as quickly as 30 minutes.

As of publishing, customers who shop at the Walmart stores in Bentonville, Ark. and Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas are already able to use the high-flying delivery service.

The drove delivery service costs $20 for customers, though it's currently free for a limited time for shoppers subscribed to the Walmart+ subscription service.

Meanwhile, Walmart is already increasing its prices on many products due to President Donald Trump's tariffs, which went into effect in early April.

Shoppers should expect to bear the brunt of the tariffs in store as globally produced products are expected to rise in price by 5 to 7 percent by the end of the year, with toys and electronics hit the hardest by tariff-impacted price tag hikes.

Imported food products including avocados, coffee and bananas are also expected to go up in price.

Walmart made $165.6 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2025, with brick-and-mortar sales rising by 4.5 percent.