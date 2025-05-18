13 Celebrities Who Own Guns or Support Gun Ownership

Guns have been an essential part of American life over the course of history—for better or for worse. Many citizens own guns, and among those citizens are celebrities.

Some stars have admitted to owning guns for their collection, personal protection or hunting purposes.

Others, meanwhile, are simply admirers of guns from a historical standpoint.

Celebrities Who Own Guns

Among the stars that have been outspoken about having and using guns is Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, who revealed his fascination with historical weapons as well as a general appreciation for guns.

Similarly, musician Ted Nugent has also been a supporter of gun ownership. More outspoken than Perry, Nugent has taken more of an unapologetic stance toward the Second Amendment, advocating for citizens to be able to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.

Outside of the music industry, Hollywood actors, politicians and talk show personalities have all shared their support for gun ownership and gun rights over the years.

Regardless of their reasoning for owning and supporting guns, their perspectives highlight the attitudes toward guns that many fellow Americans share.

See below to find out what other celebrities own and/or support guns.

