I'll start off by saying I'm not much for burgers. Sure, I eat my share of them but if I'm ever at a restaurant that has cheeseburgers and more, I'll often order something from the 'more' menu.

However, when I saw they had all of these unique burgers at this casual dining restaurant in Central Washington, It piqued my interest enough to order one.

As I was driving past Moses Lake the other day, I suggested we stop at this place called Rock Top Burgers and Brew. I was there last October when I discovered they had amazing milkshakes that are insane.

fancy milkshake moses lake

I don't quite remember the name of the burger, itself, but they had one that featured peanut butter as an ingredient.

As soon as I saw it, I knew I had to order it.

I didn't even get as far as taking a photo before trying a bite.

peanut butter burger

You can't really see the peanut butter in this bite but it's there.

It's kind of a mix of peanut butter and sriracha so think less 'pb&j' and more spicy thai peanut. And it just works beautifully on a burger.

Especially a beautifully crafted burger with fresh ingredients and this amazing bun. It all worked great together.

It's inspiring enough to make me want to try to recreate it at home in some capacity.

While I was here at Rock Top, again, going back to their shakes, this time we tried the White Russian shake. Perfect compliment.

white russian shake

