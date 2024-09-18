Don't you just love going down TikTok rabbit holes? Even if you don't use TikTok, it's easy to go down a YouTube rabbit hole, too.

My latest rabbit hole led me to find out there's a such thing as $12,000 cookies!

There are also $90 Death by Chocolate cookies. You can find them online and have them delivered straight to your door. They're not available locally in Washington.

Death by Chocolate Last Crumb lastcrumb.com/canva loading...

Let's go down a cookie rabbit hole together to find the most expensive cookie sold in Washington, and with hundreds of bakeries in this state, you know it won't an easy feat!

Please note: I'm not talking about the custom cookies you order from a professional baker, I mean the ooey, gooey, fresh from the oven kind or the ones you can buy in one of our local retail/grocery stores.

DON'T GO BAKIN' MY HEART...

I've heard good things about Alternative Baking Company, Inc.'s Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie. It's only $3.19 at Metropolitan Market, so that's not expensive at all.

Alternative Baking Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie Met Market shop.metropolitanmarket.com loading...

I discovered a $6 cookie from Kennewick at Grumpy Monkey Cookie Co.

Oreo Cookie from Grumpy Monkey Cookie Co in Kennewick GrumpyMonkeyCookieCo.com loading...

Crumbl is known for selling expensive cookies, but the most I've seen them going for a single cookie is $4.49 a pop.

Crumbl cookies Crumbl - Bellevue via Google Maps /Canva loading...

I thought perhaps the cookies at The Grill at Nordstrom or Café Nordstrom would have the most expensive cookies in Washington seeing as how it's one of the premier shopping outlets, but their most expensive cookie was only 5 bucks!

Nordstrom Cookies Cafe Nordstrom Order Online loading...

The research I've uncovered reveals the most expensive cookies in Washington state are at Metropolitan Market.

They sell the yummy looking CiCi’s Italian Cookies Handmade Italian Lemon Cookies are $12.59.

CiCi's Italian Cookies at Metropolitan Market shop.metropolitanmarket.com loading...

Are these cookies worth the hype?

If you want to know whether or not you should run, not walk, to go get these expensive cookies, check out these two reviews from Yelp that made me curious enough to get my own.

Shirle R. says, "These cookies melt in your mouth."

Janet D. says, "Initially, I received a package of these delicious cookies in a corporate gift basket. They were so damn good I went back and found the label so I could find them online to make a purchase. The Italian lemon cookies are insanely good."

