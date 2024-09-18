The Most Expensive Cookie in Washington: Is It Worth the Hype?
Don't you just love going down TikTok rabbit holes? Even if you don't use TikTok, it's easy to go down a YouTube rabbit hole, too.
My latest rabbit hole led me to find out there's a such thing as $12,000 cookies!
@capedbaldysensei Shoukd i review them? @Last Crumb what do you think? #BLDY #cookies #lastcrumb #luxury #expensive ♬ original sound -
There are also $90 Death by Chocolate cookies. You can find them online and have them delivered straight to your door. They're not available locally in Washington.
Let's go down a cookie rabbit hole together to find the most expensive cookie sold in Washington, and with hundreds of bakeries in this state, you know it won't an easy feat!
Please note: I'm not talking about the custom cookies you order from a professional baker, I mean the ooey, gooey, fresh from the oven kind or the ones you can buy in one of our local retail/grocery stores.
DON'T GO BAKIN' MY HEART...
I've heard good things about Alternative Baking Company, Inc.'s Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie. It's only $3.19 at Metropolitan Market, so that's not expensive at all.
I discovered a $6 cookie from Kennewick at Grumpy Monkey Cookie Co.
Crumbl is known for selling expensive cookies, but the most I've seen them going for a single cookie is $4.49 a pop.
I thought perhaps the cookies at The Grill at Nordstrom or Café Nordstrom would have the most expensive cookies in Washington seeing as how it's one of the premier shopping outlets, but their most expensive cookie was only 5 bucks!
The research I've uncovered reveals the most expensive cookies in Washington state are at Metropolitan Market.
They sell the yummy looking CiCi’s Italian Cookies Handmade Italian Lemon Cookies are $12.59.
Are these cookies worth the hype?
If you want to know whether or not you should run, not walk, to go get these expensive cookies, check out these two reviews from Yelp that made me curious enough to get my own.
Shirle R. says, "These cookies melt in your mouth."
Janet D. says, "Initially, I received a package of these delicious cookies in a corporate gift basket. They were so damn good I went back and found the label so I could find them online to make a purchase. The Italian lemon cookies are insanely good."
MORE TO READ:
Why WA State Shoppers Should Think Twice About the Dollar Tree
Famously Delicious $250 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe for Free
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening