Special Guidelines for Space Heater Safety During the Winter Season

As cold weather continues across the country, heating our homes can be expensive. Home heating fires happen during the winter months.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

The U.S. CPSC is warning residents to stay safe while heating your homes.

Nearly half of all home heating fires occur in December, January, and February. Furnaces, fireplaces, generators, and space heaters can be deadly if not operated properly.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning deaths have increased. Generators are often used to heat homes when the power goes out. A gasoline-powered unit can produce as much CO as hundreds of vehicles. Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, and poisonous. It's called the "invisible killer."

Operating heating systems and portable space heaters

Canva Canva loading...

Do have a professional inspect all fuel-burning heating systems, including furnaces, boilers, wood stoves, and fireplaces. Water heaters, chimneys, flues and vents should be inspected yearly, as well. Clear snow away from the outside vents so CO doesn't build up in the home.

Do place the portable heater on a stable, level surface. Keep all sides away from beds, curtains, clothes, papers, furniture, and any items that can catch fire. Also, be mindful of children and pets around space heaters.

Canva Canva loading...

Never leave a portable heater on while sleeping.

Never leave a heater running unattended.

Never plug a portable heater into a power strip. Always use a wall outlet.

Never hide the cord under rugs or carpeting.

Do's and Don'ts of operating a generator

Never operate a portable generator inside a home, basement crawlspace, garage, shed, or any enclosed space. Opening doors and windows will NOT provide proper ventilation.

Always operate portable generators outside, at least 20 feet away from the house. Do not operate a generator on a porch or in a carport. The generators exhaust should be directed AWAY from the home. Be sure to regularly check and maintain the generator unit. Follow all instructions and warnings in the owner's manual.

Working CO alarms can save lives

Canva Canva loading...

A battery operated CO alarm with battery backup should be installed on every level of your home and near sleeping areas. Test the alarms monthly. Never ignore the alarm. Get out of the home immediately and call 911.

8 Easy Tips To Prevent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Carbon Monoxide (CO) is colorless, scentless, and tasteless and if inhaled in large quantities can be deadly. As winter approaches these are some simple tips to keep in mind to prevent CO poisoning. Gallery Credit: Buehler

6 Porch Light Colors to Be Aware of in Washington Discover the meanings behind 6 different colored porch lights in Washington. You never know what someone's situation is. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner