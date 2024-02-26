World’s Most Famous Daredevil Had Ties to Washington State

Did Evel Knievel Jump In Washington State? How Many Times?

As a kid, I wanted to be Evel Knievel. He was the coolest with the bike and the cape and at the time I was growing up in the 70's and 80's, he was an icon.



Evel Knievel's Most Famous Jump Was Snake River Canyon In Idaho

I recall the first time my foster parents showed me the Snake River Canyon where Knievel made one of his most famous jumps and I was mesmerized.

If you didn't know, one of his most famous stunts was the Snake River Canyon Jump in 1974. Knievel attempted to jump across the river in a steam-powered rocket, but unfortunately, the parachute prematurely deployed, causing him to land in the river below.

I didn't get to see that iconic jump but I still had the toys, the comic books, and the action figures and even today long after his passing, Evel Knievel to me is a legend.

It got me thinking, I know about his famous Snake River jump but how many times did he come to Washington State?

Do you recall and did you see him live?

I've included a video of Evel Knievel in Seattle at the Seattle International Raceway from April 5th, 1970 where he jumped 13 Pepsi trucks and YES, he made it!

One of Evel Knievel's first verified jumps was in Moses Lake Washington in 1965 over rattlesnakes and two mountain lions. Knievel made several jumps in Washington State, nine total, and one broken collarbone in Yakima Washington on May 10th, 1970.

As a kid growing up, I didn't get to see him live and in person but for a kid growing up during my time, I don't think there was anyone cooler than Evel Knievel. I was surprised at how many times Knievel made it to Washington State but being a Butte Montana native, I'm sure WA felt like home to him.

Did you see him live in Washington State? Let me know in the comments below.

