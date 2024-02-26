Washington State Patrol Finds White Husky on I-5 & Seeks Owner

Does this white dog look familiar to you?

The Washington State Patrol Finds White Husky on I-5

The Washington State Patrol found an unlikely friend the other day wandering in the unsafe lanes of I-5. The Washington State Patrol Trooper who found the dog says it was near Highway 18 in Federal Way. After being caught, the Washington State Trooper took the dog to the Kent Animal Shelter for processing. "#FoundDog a bit ago SB I-5 near HWY 18 in Federal Way. Looking for its owner! Being cared for now at the Kent Animal Shelter. Please help!" If this is your dog or you know the owner, come get your furry family member at the Kent Animal Shelter Adoption Office (631) 727-5731 ext. 1.