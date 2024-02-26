Bullets Fly Near Washington-DOT Crew Working Late Last Monday

The details of this story are bizarre, and the police still do not have any suspects.

WSDOT Crew Under Gun Fire Last Week from Random Attacker

Last Tuesday night, a Washington State Department of Transportation crew was preparing work for the next day at the Cedar River underpass near Renton. The crews were under the I-405 overpass getting prep work completed when they noticed a black sedan that stopped and then parked nearby. The original WSDOT social media post identifies the wrong day of the shooting as Monday however, it took place Tuesday evening as confirmed by the Renton Police Department. According to reports, the sedan was parked north of the crew about 200 feet away in front of the entrance to a walking bridge with two men sitting inside. The car stayed in one spot with both men inside for about 15 minutes before the doors opened and the two men got out.

Gun Fire Rang Out From the Nearby Riverbank

The WSDOT crews say the two men walked down the path toward a nearby riverbed and then gunshots were fired. Police can not say if the WSDOT crew was the target of the shooting and 3 bullet casings were found at the scene. The Washington State Patrol is investigating more than 10 recent highway shootings in the general Seattle area and King County. The increase has been so large that King County Council Member Reagan Dunn is asking the Washington State Patrol for more information about the shootings. Dunn said in the letter to the Washington State Patrol, “As an elected official, I believe the public has a right to know all the details that WSP has to offer regarding these shootings and deserves reassurance that these incidents are being taken seriously." Police have no suspects in this case, but if you have any information please contact the Washington State Patrol.