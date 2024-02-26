Benton County SO Responds To Pair of Rollovers In Under 12 Hours

It was quite the half day from Friday night into Saturday Morning for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Two rollovers in two different parts of the County with two different sets of circumstances, but sharing the same result.

Friday evening deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover collision in the Prosser area. There were two passengers in the car at the time of the accident. Fortunately, both of the car's occupants were able to get out before the car burst into flames.

The West Benton Fire Department responded and attended to the car fire to prevent it from spreading. Prosser Police Department also arrived to assist at the scene of the accident. Neither of the passengers in the vehicle were injured, but one of their evenings wasn't quite over.

Not long after the Prosser rollover the BCSO were called to an area just South of Kennewick for another rollover accident.

The driver of the upside down vehicle pictured above was the only passenger and was unharmed. This driver's day was not going to get better.

Both rollover accidents resulted in both driver's being arrested for Driving Under the Influence and booked into Benton County Jail.

Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey was on the scene of the Prosser rollover and car fire with Deputies and made a simple plea on social media:

Please don’t drink and drive! Headed to jail with one. Luckily nobody was severely injured.

Hopefully the passengers in the Prosser car fire will understand their good fortune and how things could have very easily turned deadly.