5 Must-See Idaho Places Traveling From Washington State
Uncover the Top 5 Must-See Idaho Destinations on Your Journey from Washington
I grew up in Clarkston Washington, right on the border of Idaho so some could say I've got some Idaho roots in my matrix.
Discover the Essential Stops - 5 Must-See Idaho Places When Traveling from Washington
I went to college in Nampa Idaho and once worked at radio stations in Lewiston and Boise so you could say Idaho is my second home.
If you want a quick getaway from Washington State, I know a few places you should check out.
From stunning natural landscapes to vibrant cities, Idaho has something for everyone. Some of my favorite places made the list and they are worth checking out.
5 Must-See Idaho Places Traveling From Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Whether you're looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a change of scenery, Idaho has something for everyone.
From exploring charming cities like Coeur d'Alene and Boise to immersing yourself in nature at Sun Valley or Sawtooth National Recreation Area, there are endless opportunities to discover new wonders in this beautiful state just beyond Washington's borders.
So as you head out on the spring and summer road trips, look at my five Idaho places listed above and enjoy your travels.
Book It : Oregon Hotel Has Amazing Star Trek-Themed Room
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
9 Best Places To Get a Mouth-Watering Steak in Tri-Cities WA
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Experience this amazing real life bat cave in Leavenworth
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner