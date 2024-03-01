Hydrogen Peroxide is one of the most useful items I keep in my medicine cabinet. Everything from helping clean cuts, rinsing out my mouth. Heck, it is even my secret cure for when I'm having vertigo.

How do I use it to cure vertigo? I take an eyedropper full of it, and drip a couple of drops my ears (one at a time). I then lay on my side and wait while it bubbles. Note, it feels weird and tickles. After about 5 to 10 minutes, I'll switch sides, and repeat. 9 out of 10 times, this can take care of my vertigo.

NOTE: This works for me, double check with your own healthcare provider before trying it yourself.

When I read about this recall from United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, I went to check my cabinet.

The recall was issued on Thursday, February 29th by Nutraceutical of their Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash (in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors). The recall was due to the risk of poisoning and non-child resistant packaging.

Since the mouthwash contains ethanol, it must be in a child-resistant packaging as per the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

If you do have the recalled product, you should immediately store the product in a safe place out of the reach and sight of children and contact Nutraceautical Corporation for a refund or replacement. You can do so at 800-227-6063 or email at info@NutraCorp.com. The following websites have more information on this recall and ways to receive a refund:

https://HeritageStore.com/pages/recall

https://www.BetterBeing.com/recall/

https://www.Nutraceutical.com/

