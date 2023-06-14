Would-Be Burglar Swims to Columbia River Island Near Pasco

FCSO FCSO loading...

Earlier this week, a violent suspect swam out into Moses Lake in an effort to escape Grant County Deputies. Now, another suspect tries it near Pasco.

Burglary suspect swims to an island in Columbia near Pasco

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports Tuesday afternoon they received a report of a break-in near Sagemoor Road and Columbia River Road north of Pasco.

Using a description of the suspect, FCSO Deputies with help from Pasco PD K-9 Brit, officers were able to trail the suspect to the shore of the river. Before the suspect could be reached, he jumped into the water and swam out to a small island in the middle of the water.

Richland Police secured the west shoreline in case the suspect decided to continue his quest, while the Pasco Fire Department and FCSO Marine boats were sent out with a number of deputies to get the suspect.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Sandaine, was located and captured without incident. Officials say he is facing multiple burglary counts, and are advising residents in this area north of town who may have had a break-in to call 509-628-0333.

Apparently, he is possibly linked to multiple incidents.