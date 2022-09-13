Window-Busting Burglar Throws “Liquid” in Coffee Stand [VIDEO]

West Richland Police are seeking to ID this person, who committed a weird break-in and vandalism early Tuesday morning, September 13th.

Suspect was seen smashing in the window in the video

In this brief surveillance video, the suspect is seen smashing a window at the Coffee Town Espresso stand, located at 4198 West Van Giesen Street.

Then, WRPD says the person throws liquid through the window. Police say it was an unknown liquid. They also said it appears the suspect knows where the cameras are located as they keep their back to the camera and their face is hidden by the larger hat.

Get our free mobile app

No other information was provided, it does not appear to have been a burglary attempt at cash.

Anyone who may have information about who this is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The short video is below.

