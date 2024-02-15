What’s Coming Next at Vista Field in Kennewick? A Lot

Proposed building (Port of Kennewick) Proposed building (Port of Kennewick) loading...

The Port of Kennewick is preparing for some new additions to the renovations happening at Vista Field.

Old WW2-Era airfield continues to evolve.

Originally dating back to World War 2, Vista Field was often used as an overflow area for Navy Pilots who were training at the Pasco Naval Air Station. The paint faded before the airfield closed ten years ago, but there was once the outline of an aircraft carrier on the runway.

Now the Port of Kennewick has announced some big upcoming projects. Phase 1 is completed, including a road that splits through the field area, Crosswind Boulevard. Numerous spaces are available for development, and coming in the future is a 40,000-square-foot building that would contain commercial space on the first floor, multi-family housing on the second and third, and condos on floors four and five.

Negotiations are said to be underway to begin this project. The Port also has planned a hanger restoration project, to transform the old aircraft storage area into a newer memorial area. According to the Port:

"The project will create a sheltered courtyard between the two former hangar buildings with lighting, industrial fans, wayfinding signage and landscaping. Artistic reuse of the site’s distinctive metal carrier-deck artifacts will help share the story of Vista Field’s WWII Naval history."

Hanger restoration project Vista Field (Port of Kennewick)

The Port has received a $3.4 million dollar grant from the Benton County Rural Capital Fund to help create this project. Port officials have told KEPR-TV they have 21 shovel-ready projects that will begin in the future.