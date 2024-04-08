Does Your Kid Attend These Five Party Schools in Washington?

What do you look for when considering a school?

Quality professors? The safety of its campus? How about the reputation as a party school? Niche studied many categories - including the party scene at schools across the nation.

Before we get to the top 5 Washington party schools - we give you the top 5 in the nation.

Top 5 party schools in America



1 - UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara (via Facebook) UC Santa Barbara (via Facebook) loading...

A leading university for teaching, research, and quality spodies

‘SPODIE: A party, much like a keger, but instead of beer you drink and sell a mixture of alcohol and various juices. Mostly attended and thrown by high school-age students. $5 a cup.’ -Urban Dictionary

2 - Florida State University

Known for its programs in the arts, humanities, social sciences, and raging Kegers.

3 - Tulane University

It’s in the top 2% of universities nationwide in terms of research - and party reputation.

4 - University of Alabama

Come for the football and celebrate the W into the wee hours.

5 - Syracuse University

The nation's top communications school and party scene.

Top 5 Party Schools in the State of Washington

Western Washington University - Bellingham

WWU Campus in Bellingham Western Washington University via Facebook loading...

If you plan to come here - invest in a great rain shell. The fun student life counteracts the many gray drizzly days you’ll encounter in the recycling-friendly town of Bellingham.

#5 Party School in Washington

#465 Party School in America:

#4 in Top Public Universities in Washington

Overall Niche Grade: B

Party Scene: B

Professors: A-

Location: A

Dorms: C

Student Life: B

Safety: B-

Gonzaga University - Spokane

The Kennel at Gonzaga 2023 Zack Bagdon/Gonzaga University (Via Facebook) loading...

I was a bit surprised at the Campus grade. A-? The location, right along the Spokane River is primo. Great Jesuit school and a fun student body. Hard to beat.

#4 Party School in Washington

#380 Party School in America

#29 in Best Catholic Colleges in America

Overall Niche Grade: B+

Party Scene: B+

Professors: B

Location: B-

Dorms: B

Campus Food: B

Student Life: A

Eastern Washington University - Cheney

EWU's campus in Cheney Eastern Washington University via Facebook loading...

This is yet another great place to get a great education, get loud at that stadium with the weird red-turfed field, and then go have fun at a post-game rager.

#3 Party School in Washington

#356 Party School in America

#13 in Best Value Colleges in Washington

Overall Niche Grade: B-

Party Scene: B+

Professors: B

Location: B-

Dorms: B-

Student Life: B+

University of Washington - Seattle

The Quad at UW in Seattle Pamela Dore/University of Washington (via Facebook) loading...

It’s true, Seattle isn’t the same city it was a few decades ago - but U-Dub is still a prestigious place to get into and begin your career. The party scene/student life is also top-notch.

#2 Party School in Washington

#148 Party School in America

#1 in Best Colleges in Washington

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Party Scene: A

Professors: A

Location: A

Dorms: B-

Student Life: A

Washington State University - Pullman

ESPN's Gameday on the WSU campus in Pullman Washington State University via Facebook loading...

I haven’t met anyone who attended Wazzu, that I didn’t like. You Cougs are great at life.

#1 party school in Washington

#42 party school in America

#2 in Best Colleges in Washington

Location: Pullman, Washington

Overall Niche Grade: A-

Party Scene: A+

Professors: A+

Location: B

Dorms: B-

Student Life: A

INFO: Niche

Washington Colleges & Universities Special License Plates The universities and colleges that have special plates in Washington state include: Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby