Does Your Kid Attend These Five Party Schools in Washington?

Western Washington University via Facebook

What do you look for when considering a school?

Quality professors? The safety of its campus? How about the reputation as a party school? Niche studied many categories - including the party scene at schools across the nation.

Before we get to the top 5 Washington party schools - we give you the top 5 in the nation.

Top 5 party schools in America


1 - UC Santa Barbara 

UC Santa Barbara (via Facebook)
A leading university for teaching, research, and quality spodies

‘SPODIE: A party, much like a keger, but instead of beer you drink and sell a mixture of alcohol and various juices. Mostly attended and thrown by high school-age students. $5 a cup.’ -Urban Dictionary

 

2 - Florida State University

Known for its programs in the arts, humanities, social sciences, and raging Kegers.

 

3 - Tulane University

It’s in the top 2% of universities nationwide in terms of research - and party reputation.

 

4 - University of Alabama

Come for the football and celebrate the W into the wee hours.

 

5 - Syracuse University

The nation's top communications school and party scene.

 

Top 5 Party Schools in the State of Washington

 

Western Washington University - Bellingham

Western Washington University via Facebook
If you plan to come here - invest in a great rain shell. The fun student life counteracts the many gray drizzly days you’ll encounter in the recycling-friendly town of Bellingham.

#5 Party School in Washington

#465 Party School in America: 

#4 in Top Public Universities in Washington

Overall Niche Grade: B

  • Party Scene: B
  • Professors: A-
  • Location: A
  • Dorms: C
  • Student Life: B
  • Safety: B-

 

Gonzaga University - Spokane

2023 Zack Bagdon/Gonzaga University (Via Facebook)
I was a bit surprised at the Campus grade. A-? The location, right along the Spokane River is primo. Great Jesuit school and a fun student body. Hard to beat.

#4 Party School in Washington

#380 Party School in America

#29 in Best Catholic Colleges in America

Overall Niche Grade: B+

  • Party Scene: B+
  • Professors: B
  • Location: B-
  • Dorms: B
  • Campus Food: B
  • Student Life: A

 

Eastern Washington University - Cheney

Eastern Washington University via Facebook
This is yet another great place to get a great education, get loud at that stadium with the weird red-turfed field, and then go have fun at a post-game rager. 

#3 Party School in Washington

#356 Party School in America 

#13 in Best Value Colleges in Washington

Overall Niche Grade: B-

  • Party Scene: B+
  • Professors: B
  • Location: B-
  • Dorms: B-
  • Student Life: B+

 

University of Washington - Seattle

Pamela Dore/University of Washington (via Facebook)
It’s true, Seattle isn’t the same city it was a few decades ago - but U-Dub is still a prestigious place to get into and begin your career. The party scene/student life is also top-notch. 

#2 Party School in Washington 

#148 Party School in America 

#1 in Best Colleges in Washington

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Party Scene: A

  • Professors: A
  • Location: A
  • Dorms: B-
  • Student Life: A

 

Washington State University - Pullman

Washington State University via Facebook
I haven’t met anyone who attended Wazzu, that I didn’t like. You Cougs are great at life.

#1 party school in Washington

#42 party school in America 

#2 in Best Colleges in Washington

Location: Pullman, Washington

Overall Niche Grade: A-

Party Scene: A+

Professors: A+

Location: B

Dorms: B-

Student Life: A

INFO: Niche

