Does Your Kid Attend These Five Party Schools in Washington?
What do you look for when considering a school?
Quality professors? The safety of its campus? How about the reputation as a party school? Niche studied many categories - including the party scene at schools across the nation.
Before we get to the top 5 Washington party schools - we give you the top 5 in the nation.
Top 5 party schools in America
1 - UC Santa Barbara
A leading university for teaching, research, and quality spodies
‘SPODIE: A party, much like a keger, but instead of beer you drink and sell a mixture of alcohol and various juices. Mostly attended and thrown by high school-age students. $5 a cup.’ -Urban Dictionary
2 - Florida State University
Known for its programs in the arts, humanities, social sciences, and raging Kegers.
3 - Tulane University
It’s in the top 2% of universities nationwide in terms of research - and party reputation.
4 - University of Alabama
Come for the football and celebrate the W into the wee hours.
5 - Syracuse University
The nation's top communications school and party scene.
Top 5 Party Schools in the State of Washington
Western Washington University - Bellingham
If you plan to come here - invest in a great rain shell. The fun student life counteracts the many gray drizzly days you’ll encounter in the recycling-friendly town of Bellingham.
#5 Party School in Washington
#465 Party School in America:
#4 in Top Public Universities in Washington
Overall Niche Grade: B
- Party Scene: B
- Professors: A-
- Location: A
- Dorms: C
- Student Life: B
- Safety: B-
Gonzaga University - Spokane
I was a bit surprised at the Campus grade. A-? The location, right along the Spokane River is primo. Great Jesuit school and a fun student body. Hard to beat.
#4 Party School in Washington
#380 Party School in America
#29 in Best Catholic Colleges in America
Overall Niche Grade: B+
- Party Scene: B+
- Professors: B
- Location: B-
- Dorms: B
- Campus Food: B
- Student Life: A
Eastern Washington University - Cheney
This is yet another great place to get a great education, get loud at that stadium with the weird red-turfed field, and then go have fun at a post-game rager.
#3 Party School in Washington
#356 Party School in America
#13 in Best Value Colleges in Washington
Overall Niche Grade: B-
- Party Scene: B+
- Professors: B
- Location: B-
- Dorms: B-
- Student Life: B+
University of Washington - Seattle
It’s true, Seattle isn’t the same city it was a few decades ago - but U-Dub is still a prestigious place to get into and begin your career. The party scene/student life is also top-notch.
#2 Party School in Washington
#148 Party School in America
#1 in Best Colleges in Washington
Overall Niche Grade: A+
Party Scene: A
- Professors: A
- Location: A
- Dorms: B-
- Student Life: A
Washington State University - Pullman
I haven’t met anyone who attended Wazzu, that I didn’t like. You Cougs are great at life.
#1 party school in Washington
#42 party school in America
#2 in Best Colleges in Washington
Location: Pullman, Washington
Overall Niche Grade: A-
Party Scene: A+
Professors: A+
Location: B
Dorms: B-
Student Life: A
