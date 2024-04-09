WA Supreme Court ‘Stay’s Decision Lifting Ammo Magazine Ban

Less than 24 hours after a Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge ruled in the plaintiff's favor, the Supreme Court stepped in.

Original ruling said the state's high-capacity magazine ban was unconstitutional

The Silent Majority Foundation had sued over the ban, and Judge Gary Bashor agreed the ban violated the state's Constitutional gun rights.

However, WA AG Bob Ferguson immediately petitioned the State Supreme Court for a ruling, and the court issued a 'stay' or support of the original ban.

According to The Center Square:

"Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued Gator's Custom Guns in Kelso in September, alleging the establishment offered to sell high-capacity magazines 11,408 times since July 2022 – when it became illegal under state law to manufacture, distribute, sell or offer for sale gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition."

According to The Square, part of the Judge's ruling read as follows:

"The United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights exist to define the outer limits of what Legislatures and Courts are allowed to do," Judge Bashor said. "Amending the Constitution and Bill of Rights cannot be done simply by enacting a law, or by a pronouncement from a Court. To move beyond the defined limits requires the Constitution to be amended."

However, the Supreme Court's stay means the ban stays in place, for now. The stay means it's a temporary hold, pending further expected legal action.