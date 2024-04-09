5 Foods People Love in Washington State but Nowhere Else
As a kid, there were foods that I just wouldn't eat. Spinach is my #1 most hated food but believe it or not, some foods are distinctly Washington State that aren't universally loved by everyone.
I thought it would be fun to break down those five Washington State foods for you. If we were in Montana, I'd be avoiding the bull testicles but heck they even have a festival devoted to bull's balls - true story
Here are my five picks:
One of the most prized delicacies in Washington State is Copper River Salmon. Known for its rich flavor and buttery texture, this wild-caught salmon is highly sought after by seafood lovers around the world.
Only available for a short season each year, people in Washington eagerly anticipate the arrival of Copper River Salmon from Alaska and savor every bite when it's finally on their plates. Copper River Salmon can cost as much as $60 per pound.
While geoduck clams may not be the most visually appealing seafood, they are a beloved delicacy in Washington State. These large, long-necked clams have a sweet and briny flavor that locals can't get enough of.
Whether served raw as sushi or cooked in a chowder, geoduck clams are a unique treat that you won't find on many menus outside of Washington.
When it comes to fruit, nothing beats the sweet and juicy Rainier cherries grown in Washington State. Named after Mount Rainier, these golden-hued cherries have a delicate flavor that is unmatched by any other cherry variety. Locals wait eagerly for cherry season to arrive so they can indulge in these delectable fruits straight from the orchard.
Forget about hot dogs with ketchup and mustard; in Seattle, it's all about the Seattle Dog. This local favorite features a grilled hot dog topped with cream cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos, and sometimes even sriracha sauce. It may sound like an unusual combination, but once you try a Seattle Dog, you'll understand why it has become a beloved staple among locals.
Known for their mild flavor and crispy texture, Walla Walla Sweet Onions are another food item that Washingtonians hold near and dear to their hearts. Whether caramelized on top of a burger or diced up in a fresh salsa, these sweet onions add a unique touch to any dish they're included in.
Five foods that are awesome in Washington State that you might find in the PNW but nowhere else - pretty cool
