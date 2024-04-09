You may have noticed that the Powerball jackpot recently reached over a BILLION dollars. The winning numbers were 6 - 21 - 23 - 39 - 54 and Powerball 23.

Somebody from Oregon purchased the winning ticket! It was the 4th largest Powerball jackpot in history. How lucky is that!

Did you hear that somebody from Washington state actually won a MILLION dollars playing the Powerball a few days ago! Find out who won and where they bought the winning ticket below!

FYI: Washington State does not have a state tax on lottery winnings, but the Feds will yoink their 24% to 37% cut first, like they're snatching off your wig on the Maury Povich Show.



If I won the Powerball, I would not want anyone to know because then everybody and their grandmama would be trying to ask me for money!

AHT! AHT! Don't try me!



I would also create a trust fund and live a low-profile life.

I would be leery of finding an attorney that I can trust to help me. I wouldn't want one who is going to try to shake me down in order to get their hands on a cut of my winnings!

Randy W. bought a Powerball ticket at a Fred Meyer in Covington. Covington is about ten minutes away from Auburn.

Randy W. Powerball Winner Covington, WA $1,000,000 screenshot courtesy Powerball.com loading...

The cool part about playing the Powerball is that you don’t have to match the numbers in the order they are drawn.

Powerball is a game sponsored by the Multi-State Lottery Association where you choose five (5) numbers and then one (1) Powerball number. Get all of those and you’ll win the huge jackpot.

Powerball drawings happen three times a week, once on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Here on the West Coast, the Powerball drawings happen at 7:59 p.m.

DID YOU KNOW: You can watch the lottery drawing live on the Powerball YouTube channel.

You don’t have to be a U.S. citizen to play Powerball, you just have to buy your ticket in a jurisdiction in the country. You must also be old enough to gamble in that jurisdiction.

“You can match the white ball numbers in any order of a given play to win a prize.” - Powerball.com

